Canyon Lake too much on both sides of the ball as Hawks beat Burnet Bulldogs 43-0

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The Canyon Lake Hawks scored on three of their four possessions in the first half, jumping out to a 21-0 lead over the Burnet Bulldogs at the break, before eventually winning, 43-0 on Oct. 19 in Fischer.

The win puts the Hawks at 7-0 overall and 2-0 in District 13-4A Division I, while the loss drops Burnet to 2-5 overall and 0-2 in District 13-4A Division I.

The Hawks’ defense did a good job of controlling Jaxson Denton and the Burnet offense throughout the game. The Bulldogs managed about three first downs in the first half and probably less than 150 yards of total offense the entire game.

Canyon Lake took control almost from the start of the game. In their opening drive, the Hawks marched 60 yards for a touchdown. Tristan Chacon punched it in from 1 yard out to get the Hawks on the board.

The Bulldogs didn’t get much going on their ensuing drive, but they pinned the Hawks back on their own 1-yard line following a punt.

However, Canyon Lake fought their way out of the predicament. Burnet seemed to have stopped the Hawks, putting them in an third-and-13 position on their own 13-yard line.

But the Hawks picked up almost 30 yards on a pass and found themselves with a new first down on their own 41-yard line. They just kept working from there.

Eventually, the Hawks pushed their way to the Burnet 2-yard line, where Jacob Ruff dove in for the score and a 14-0 lead. The Hawks added one more touchdown before the half.

At the start of the second half, Burnet again struggled to get its offense going. In a third-and-20 situation, the Bulldogs tried a trick play but ended up losing almost 24 yards. They punted from their own 20-yard line, but the Hawks’ Trenton Lorett returned it 50 yards, setting up Canyon Lake with a first-and-goal on the Bulldogs’ 9-yard line.

Three plays later, Ruff punched into the end zone. On the ensuing point after attempt, the snap went low, but the Canyon Lake holder Brandon Robinson picked it up and went in for the 2-point conversion. The Hawks led 29-0 with 2:10 left in the third.

Canyon Lake added two more touchdowns for the 43-0 win.

Burnet’s road doesn’t get much easier as it hosts the Liberty Hill Panthers (5-1 overall, 2-0 in district) on Friday, Oct. 26. The Panthers are coming off a 55-27 win over the Lampasas Badgers.

Two games into district play, Liberty Hill and Fischer Canyon Lake sit in first place with 2-0 records followed by Taylor and Lampasas at 1-1. Burnet and Fredericksburg each sit at 0-2.

editor@thepicayune.com