Llano County Jail bookings for period of Oct. 8-14, 2018

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Oct. 8-14, 2018, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Bridget Annette Bland, 45, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 14: possession of controlled substance, health and safety violation.

Joe Albert Crouch, 51, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 12: administrative release violation.

Brett Wayne Finley, 19, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 13: driving with invalid license, possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying of weapon.

Jeremiah Alan James, 19, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 14: speeding, failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to appear.

David Lee Newberg, 36, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 9: possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with invalid license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, displaing fictitious license plate, possession of open container, failure to appear. Released Oct. 13 after time served.

Brant Monroe Nichols, 49, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Oct. 13: driving with invalid license. Released Oct. 14 on $2,000 bond.

Sonny George Ortiz, 42, of Llano was arrested Oct. 13: driving with invalid license. Released Oct. 14 on $2,000 bond.

Charles Ousted, 41, of Tow was arrested Oct. 10: failure to appear-possession of marijuana.

Jimmy Erven Page, 45, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 14: possession of marijuana.

Marvin Bishop Payne, 47, of Tow was arrested Oct. 10: administrative release violation.

Tiffany Marie Scales, 30, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 14: unlawful possession of firearm by felon.

Robert Byron Swindle, 52, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 13: commitment. Released Oct. 15 per commitment.

Maria D. Tovar, 48, of Llano was arrested Oct. 12: assault by threat/contact. Released with credit for time served.

Thompson Wagner, 26, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 10: driving while intoxicated.

Jodi Latrisha Wall, 48, of Meadowlakes was arrested Oct. 9: traffic offense. Released same day after paying fine.

Michael Allen Whitaker, 32, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 14: possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of firearm by felon.