Burnet County Jail bookings for period of Oct. 12-18, 2018

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Oct.12-18, 2018, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Israel Aguilar, 25, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 12: commitment-driving while intoxicated.

Ricky Jo Atchisson, 36, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 12: no driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Matthew Justin Cook, 51, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct 12: motion to revoke-possession/transport of chemical with intent to manufacture controlled substance.

Dustin Ray Horrocks, 33, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 12: driving with invalid license. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

James Keith Jones, 51, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 12: arson, obstruction/retaliation.

Amy Lee Jordan, 34, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Oct. 12: commitment-abandoning/endangering child with intent to return.

Emily Noel Lindsey, 33, of Burnet as arrested Oct. 12: failure to appear-hindering apprehension or prosecution of known felon.

Jesse Pesina Jr., 43, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 12: bench warrant-possession of controlled substance.

James Ray Travis, 24, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 12: failure to maintain financial responsibility, speeding. Released same day on $500 bond.

Rosario R. Alvarez Guerrero, 31, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 13: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Oct. 14 on $4,000 bond.

Efrain Cristobal, 38, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 13: driving while intoxicated, parole violation.

Garrett Lee Hewell, 28, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 13: theft of property, possession of controlled substance.

Edward Fuentes Martinez, 24, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 13: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Ronald Ray Zahradnick, 58, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 13: assault on family/household member. Released Oct. 14 on $40,000 bond.

Juan Campos-Anguiano, 28, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 14: assault on family/household member. Released Oct. 15 on $7,500 bond.

Mark Edward Cooksey, 26, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 14: assault on family/household member, terroristic threat of family/household member. Released same day on $26,000 bond.

Ronald Lee Harrod, 69, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 14: theft of firearm. Released Oct. 15 on $5,000 bond.

Enrique Manguia Jr., 45, of Briggs was arrested Oct. 14: assault causing bodily injury. Released same day after posting $2,500 bond.

Matthew Justin Cook, 51, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 15: possession of controlled substance.

Efrain Cristobal, 39, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 15: bond revocation-driving while intoxicated.

Brittany Nicole Adams, 31, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 17: theft of property. Released Oct. 18 on $1,500 bond.

Shawn Michael Adams, 31 of Burnet was arrested Oct. 17: theft of property. Released Oct. 18 on$10,000 bond.

Carol Maynard, 43, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 17: bond insufficient-possession of controlled substance, speeding.

James Leon Tatsch, 43, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 17: open container-passenger. Released Oct. 18 after paying fine.

Rayner Adam Taylor, 27, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 17: assault causing bodily injury. Released same day on $1,000 bond.

Jose Cortez, 44, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 18: driving with invalid license, failure to appear-driving with invalid license, displaying wrong license plate.

Jeffrey Paul Shelton, 39, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 18: theft.

Jason Edward Tenhave, 40, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 18: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.