Volunteers and donations needed in Marble Falls; collection points set up

The city of Marble Falls has set up collection points for donated supplies and volunteers regarding flood relief efforts.

Beginning at noon Wednesday, Oct. 17, donations may be dropped off at First United Methodist Church, 1101 Bluebonnet Drive in Marble Falls. Call the church at (830) 693-4341 for more information.

The following are the only items being accepted at this time:

• bottled water/Gatorade (primary need)

• cleaning supplies such as gloves, bleach, cleaners with bleach, laundry soap, utility rags, paper towels, wipes, and hand sanitizer

• tools such as shovels, rakes, wheelbarrows, large fans, work gloves, buckets, and sorting bins

• garbage bags (commercial size)

• gift cards from The Home Depot, Lowe’s, Walmart, and H-E-B

Do not bring used clothing or furniture.

Volunteers, cleanup crews, and those who need help with cleanup should go to First Baptist Church of Marble Falls at 901 La Ventana Drive. Call the church at (830) 613-5919 for more information.