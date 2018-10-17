Marble Falls water plant damaged; city implements Stage 5 usage for residents

From the city of Marble Falls:
Recent flooding has caused damage to the city of Marble Falls water plant resulting in the implementation of Stage 5 Emergency Water Shortage Conditions of the city’s Drought Contingency Plan. Residents must discontinue all nonessential water use effective immediately.
According to the city’s plan, nonessential usage includes:
- irrigation of landscaping;
- washing motor vehicles, boats, trailers, or aircraft;
- washing sidewalks, driveways, and other hard-surfaced areas;
- flushing gutters;
- filling/refilling indoor or outdoor pools or hot tubs;
- use of water in ponds or fountains for aesthetic purposes except when necessary to support aquatic life;
- failure to repair a controllable leak in a reasonable amount of time after receiving notice from to do so;
- use of water in hydrants for construction or for any other purposes outside of firefighting.