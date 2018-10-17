Marble Falls and Kingsland issue boil water notices for residents

The Kingsland Water Supply Corp. and the city of Marble Falls have issued boil water notices for residents.

In Kingsland, bottled water is available at First Baptist Church, 3435 RR 1431.

The following notice received Oct. 17 is from the Marble Falls Police Department Communications Division:

Due to conditions that indicate the potability of the drinking water supply has been compromised as a result of recent flooding, the Texas Commission on Environment Quality has required the city of Marble Falls public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption.

Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil then boiled for 2 minutes. In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking or human consumption purposes. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

If you have any questions concerning this matter, you may contact James Kennedy, Public Works director at (830) 798-6260, 1808 Second St. in Marble Falls.