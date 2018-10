The Llano Chamber of Commerce, in coordination with the Llano County Office of Emergency Management, is accepting monetary donations for Llano County flood victims. These funds will go toward recovery efforts for those in Llano County affected by the flooding.

Donations may be mailed or brought to the Llano Visitor Center and Chamber of Commerce, 100 Train Station Drive in Llano, Texas 78643. If mailing, write “Attn: Llano Flood.”

A separate account is set up at Arrowhead Bank.