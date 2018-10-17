Horseshoe Bay officials: Water is safe but be conservative

From the city of Horseshoe Bay:

Floodwaters have begun to recede, and the city of Horseshoe Bay’s water intakes are now functional with limited pump capacity. The city is working to install an alternative pumping system that should be functional by Friday morning and provide 100 percent capacity.

Residents may return to normal household usage; however, the city is asking residents to remain conservative with water usage. At present, all water is safe to drink.

Grinder systems submerged in floodwaters might not function properly. If residents encounter drainage issues, a malfunction, or if the grinder red light is on, contact the city. Field Operations is currently working to restore or repair damaged systems.

Go to horseshoe-bay-tx.gov or call (830) 598-8741. City offices are located at 1 Community Drive in Horseshoe Bay.