Front brings cold temperatures, flooding, and road closures across the Highland Lakes

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Steady rain across the Highland Lakes filled streams and creeks, forcing the closure of numerous roads Oct. 15.

A full list of updated road closures can be viewed at atxfloods.com. As of 2 p.m. Monday, 11 roads were closed in the city of Marble Falls. Roads were closed in various parts of Burnet and Llano counties along the Llano River and its tributaries.

Although the most roads are closed in Marble Falls, the highest rain totals have come from Llano County. According to the Lower Colorado River Authority, in the 24 hours leading up to 2 p.m. Monday, the highest recorded amount was 4.91 inches near Valley Spring in northwest Llano County.

Much of northern and western Llano County recorded amounts of 3 inches and higher. According to the LCRA, Kingsland had received 1.68 inches, Marble Falls 1.91, Burnet 1.65, and Llano 3.38.

More rain is forecast for the area through the week, according to the National Weather Service. A 90 percent chance of rain is forecast through Tuesday, Oct. 16. Rain chances hover between 40-60 percent until the weekend with the exception of an 80 percent chance of rain Thursday, Oct. 18. Temperatures are expected to range from highs in the 40s early in the week to the 60s on Friday and Saturday.

The National Weather Service also issued a flash flood watch for the Hill Country, including Blanco, Burnet, and Llano counties that is in effect until 7 p.m. Oct. 15.

