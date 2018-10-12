Llano County Jail bookings for period of Sept. 24-Oct. 7

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Sept. 24-Oct. 7, 2018, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Rayford Dan Burnam, 73, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Sept. 24: resisting arrest, lewd immoral/indecent conduct, public peace.

Tristian Wayne Cannedy, 17, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 26: resisting arrest, health and safety violations.

Lani Lynn Cooper, 40, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 27: failure to appear-manufacture and delivery of controlled substance, failure to appear-burglary of habitation.

Gary Wayne Francis, 40, of Tow was arrested Sept. 26: theft of property, issuance of bad check.

Steven Francis Goethe, 64, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 24: driving with invalid license.

Travis Roy Ellis Goodson, 35, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 25: failure to appear-possession of controlled substance, tamper/fabricate physical evidence, failure to appear-theft of property, failure to appear-manufacture/delivery of controlled substance.

Russell Alan Griffin, 45, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 27: failure to appear-driving with invalid license.

Roy Lafitte Hardy III, 54, of Tow was arrested Sept. 18: motion to revoke parole-possession of controlled substance.

Jeremy Scott Herron, 36, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Sept. 30: liquor violation. Released same day to see judge

Thomas Michael Hoblit, 54. of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 25: passing school bus while lights flashing. Released following day on $1,000 bond.

Naquita Chae Major, 30, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Sept. 28: traffic offenses. Released same day after paying fine.

Jobina Marie McClimon, 57, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Sept. 24: driving while intoxicated.

Nicholas Miller, 32, of Kingsland was arrested Sept 30: liquor violation. Released same day to see judge.

Bobby Lyn Riley, 48, of Llano was arrested Sept. 24: failure to appear-impairing/interrupting public service.

Maria Ernestina Soto, 49, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 27: theft of property.

Tammy Watkins Williams, 55, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Sept. 26: commitment order-driving while intoxicated.

Ronni Lyn Barker, 26, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 5: driving with invalid license.

Cody Lee Blackmon, 24, of Llano was arrested Oct. 5: commitment order.

Mary Whitaker Boyd, 55, of Llano was arrested Oct. 5: judgment.

Cruz Castillo, 17, of Spicewood was arrested Oct. 7: public intoxication.

Rey Angel Farfan-Hernandez, 18, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 2: driving with invalid license, traffic offense.

Klena Claudene Fletcher, 28, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 3: failure to maintain financial responsibility, violation of promise to appear, driving with invalid license. Released Oct. 6 to see a judge.

Justin Joel Knight, 28, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 7: bond revocation-driving while intoxicated.

Jose Luis Martinez, 60, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 3: driving with invalid license, failure to appear.

David Lynn McGuffey, 58, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 3: driving while intoxicated/open container. Released same day on $1,000 bond.

Joseph Brenden Pound, 32, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Oct. 6: traffic offense, failure to appear. Released Oct. 7 credit time served.

Dustin Jody Wright, 32, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 2: assault with deadly weapon.