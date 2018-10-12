Cold front will drop highs to the low 50s next week and bring more thunderstorms

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Can you say, “Brrrr?” The first major cold front of the season will cut across the Highland Lakes on Oct. 14.

Temperatures should peak at about 80 degrees Sunday then drop quite a bit as the front moves through overnight with temperatures plummeting as low as 45 degrees before Monday morning.

The front could also usher in more rain. According to Lower Colorado River Authority meteorologist Bob Rose, the area could get between a half-inch to an inch of rain Sunday.

The high Monday will be about 50 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The Highland Lakes can also expects storms and a 70 percent chance of rain during the day. Winds will make it feel even colder as they blow through at about 20 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph.

The colder weather with showers and thunderstorms continues through the early part of the week. The weather service predicts a high of 51 degrees on Tuesday that should creep into the mid-50s by Wednesday.

Rain chances are 70 percent on Tuesday and 50 percent on Wednesday. Expect 1-2 inches total rainfall Monday-Wednesday, according to Rose’s forecast.

After a hot, dry summer — and a wet fall — it looks like it’s time to haul out those warmer clothes and coats.

Go to weather.gov or lcra.org for more forecast details.

