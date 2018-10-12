Burnet County Jail bookings for period of Sept. 28-Oct. 11

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Sept 28-Oct.11, 2018, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Jimmy Neil Etheridge, 38, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Sept 28: expired registration, failure to appear. Released Sept. 29 on $1,000 bond.

Kristin Michelle Milliorn, 35, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 28: commitment-burglary of habitation. Released Sept. 30 credit for time served.

Clifford Wayne Perkins, 36, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 28: commitment-theft property. Released Sept. 30 credit for time served.

Gary Lee Walter, 53, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 28: interfering with emergency request for assistance.

Rene Garcia, 44, of Bertram was arrested Sept. 29: displaying expired license plates/registration, driving with invalid license. Released Sept. 30 on $1,000 bond.

Lane Alan Peavy, 20, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Sept. 29: possession of marijuana, SRA-possession of controlled substance, SRA-tamper/fabricate physical evidence. Released Oct. 1 on $58,000 bond.

Courtney Paige Teague, 20, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 29: driving with invalid license. Released Sept. 29 on $1,500 bond.

Efrain Cristobal, 38, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 30: driving while intoxicated. Released Oct. 1 on $25,000 bond.

Clifford Craig Wilson Jr., 35 of Burnet was arrested Sept. 30: possession of controlled substance. Released Sept. 30 on $5,000 bond.

Kevin Stanley Zettner, 45, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 30: possession of controlled substance, evading arrest, unauthorized use of vehicle. Released Oct. 1 on $50,000 bond.

Caleb Dwight Mitchel, 23, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 1: reckless driving. Released Oct. 2 on $1,5000 bond.

Shannon Rose Perry, 32, of Spicewood was arrested Oct. 1: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Oct. 1 on personal recognizance.

John Allen Schwartz, 53, of Spicewood was arrested Oct. 1: terroristic threat against peace officer, driving while intoxicated.

Allen Leroy Leming, 53, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Oct. 2: theft of property.

Richard Lee McDowell, 37, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 2: displaying expired license plates. Released Oct. 10 credit time served.

Leslie Lynn Morris, 61, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 2: interfering with emergency request for assistance, assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Richard Phillip Spradling, 20, of Bertram was arrested Oct. 2: bond revocation-deadly conduct-discharging firearm, failure to appear-possession of marijuana. Released same day on $52,000 bond.

Brandon Mitchel Bauer, 42, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 3: unlawful carrying of weapon, possession of dangerous drug. Released Oct. 4 on $2,500 bond and personal recognizance.

Joshua Clayton Butler, 41, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 3: failure to appear-fraudulent intent to obtain controlled substance, failure to appear-possession of marijuana, failure to appear-possession controlled substance, failure to appear-deadly conduct.

Cody Joe Reid, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 3: theft of property, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

James Ray Wilson, 53, of Bertram was arrested Oct. 3: official oppression, misuse of official information, aggravated perjury. Released same day on $1,000 bond and personal recognizance.

Kevin Stanley Zettner, 45, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 3: parole violation.

Kason Lee Dollar, 19, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 4: commitment-aggravated assault of date/family member.

Jesse Daniel Savage II, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 4: criminal mischief. Released same day on $3,000 bond.

William Shirl Acuff, 49, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 5: commitment indecency with a child-sexual contact.

David Joe Butler Jr., 32, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 5: criminal mischief. Released Oct. 6 on $1,500 bond.

Chrystal Eve Cunningham, 36, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 5: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance, aggravated assault with deadly weapon.

Terrell Gene Glenn Jr., 50, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 5: commitment-harassment.

Rodolpho Garza Llanas, 35, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 5: open container-driver, no driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Oct. 9 on personal recognizance.

Michael Eugene Acuff, 24, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 6: indictment-sex offender’s duty to register.

Erick Nathaniel Reed, 48, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 6: driving while intoxicated. Released Oct. 7 on $1,500 bond.

Robert Beltran, 20, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 7: possession of marijuana. Released same day on $500 bond.

Brendan Allen Miner, 41, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 7: possession of marijuana. Released same day $750 bond.

Walker Payton Phillips, 19, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 7: theft, minor in consumption of alcoholic beverage. Released Oct. 8 on $1,000 bond.

Paul Ambrose Escamilla IV, 21 of Bertram was arrested Oct. 8: possession of marijuana. Released Oct. 9 on $500 bond.

Jordan Lee Hernandez, 28, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 8: bond insufficient-aggravated assault against public servant.

Joshua Dwayne Battles, 21, of Bertram was arrested Oct 9: racing on highway. Released Oct. 10 on personal recognizance.

Christopher Galen Delill, 21 of Burnet was arrested Oct. 9: racing on highway. Released Oct. 10 on personal recognizance.

Richard Anthony Espinosa, 33, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 9: possession of drug paraphernalia.

Donald Ray Keese, 34, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 9: capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility, capias pro fine-expired driver’s license. Released Oct 10 after paying fine.

Allen Leroy Leming, 53, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Oct. 9: theft of property.

Dakota James Preece, 25, of Bertram was arrested Oct. 9: driving with invalid license. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Shana Jean Warner, 42, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 9: failure to appear-possession marijuana, failure to appear-driving with invalid license. Released Oct. 9 on $3,200 bond.

Mitchell Jackson Williams, 18, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 9: disregarding stop sign, driving with invalid license, prohibited substance/item in correctional facility, possession of controlled substance. Released Oct. 10 on $12,500 bond and personal recognizance.

Manuel Gutierrez Jr., 64, of Burnet was arrested on Oct. 10: commitment-driving while intoxicated.

Devin David Meyer, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Oct. 10: aggravated assault with deadly weapon, immigration detainer.

Ricky Jo Atchisson, 35, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 11: theft.

Kimberly Ann House, 49, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 11: driving while intoxicated/open container.

Edgar Rene Medina, 35, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 11: SRA-unauthorized use of vehicle. Released same day on $15,000 bond.

Shawnee Rae Perle, 40, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 11: possession of dangerous drug.

Megan Renee Rodarte, 28, of Spicewood was arrested Oct. 11: possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alejandro Eduardo Rodriguez, 27, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 11: assault causing bodily injury. Released same day on $2,500 bond.