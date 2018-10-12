Brenham too much for Marble Falls as Cubs win 41-21

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

Brenham indicated early the kind of night it would have against the Marble Falls High School football team Oct. 12 at Mustang Stadium.

After the Mustangs downed the game’s first punt on the Cubs’ 1-yard line, Brenham went on an eight-play, 99-yard opening drive capped by a 1-yard touchdown by senior running back Tyree Jackson.

That was the first of six touchdowns for the Cubs in a 41-21 win over the Mustangs in a District 13-5A Division II contest.

On first and 10, the Mustangs (2-4, 0-3) had a chance to tackle Jackson for a safety on a screen. But he ran out of the grasp. Then, on third and 8 from the Brenham 3-yard line, Jackson ran for 18 yards to move the chains.

“It’s a game of inches,” Mustangs head coach Mike Birdwell said as he reflected on Brenham’s opening drive.

From there, the Cubs (3-3, 2-1) scored on all four first-half possessions: Senior quarterback Garrison Weiss found junior receiver Yann Toussom for an 18-yard score; junior running back Daylonn McCowan ran 21 yards to paydirt; and Weiss found senior receiver Lonterrious McClain for a 22-yard touchdown to build a 27-7 halftime lead.

Brenham’s second scoring drive continued after a Mustang was called for roughing the kicker. Birdwell said the Mustang was simply trying to make a play and didn’t mean to get a flag.

“It’s hard to boil (the game’s outcome) to one play,” he said. “He was an inch behind, and he ran into the kid.”

The Mustangs’ only first-half touchdown was a 5-yard pass to junior tight end Josh Whitecotton from senior quarterback Andrew Stripling with about six minutes left.

“We have an experienced and veteran quarterback who put the ball on Whitecotton,” Birdwell said.

Brenham continued its dominance in the second half. Weiss found junior running back Zyron Smith for a 10-yard touchdown and a 34-7 lead on the opening drive of the third quarter.

After Marble Falls turned the ball over on downs, the Cubs scored on the ensuing drive highlighted by a 6-yard run by Jackson for a 41-7 lead in the third quarter.

The Mustangs answered when Stripling found sophomore receiver Luke Nail for a 22-yard touchdown to trim the deficit to 41-13 midway through the fourth quarter.

Marble Falls junior defensive lineman Sam May recovered a fumble on the Brenham 7-yard line. Stripling scored a rushing touchdown on the next play to finish the scoring.

Birdwell said his final words to the players before exiting the locker room at the half were to not quit and believe they could turn the tide. He was proud of their efforts.

“Our kids continued to fight,” he said. “We did some good things.”

The Mustangs travel to Bastrop High on Friday, Oct. 19. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. at Bastrop Memorial Stadium, 755 Texas 21 West in Cedar Creek.

Catch the game on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune or at KBEYFM.com beginning with the Highland Lakes Coaches Roundup at 6:30 p.m.

