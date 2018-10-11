Marble Falls welcomes Brenham as Mustangs seek district win

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

The Marble Falls High School football team is hosting its second District 13-5A Division II contest in as many weeks but is still looking for its first district victory.

The Mustangs (2-3 overall, 0-2 in district) will get their chance when they welcome Brenham (2-3, 1-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12, to Mustang Stadium, 2101 Mustang Drive. Listen to the contest starting with the Highland Lakes Coaches Roundup at 6:30 p.m. on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune or at KBEYFM.com.

Marble Falls lost 57-50 to Elgin last week in the final seconds of the contest, while Brenham beat Georgetown East View 35-34 after trailing 31-7 at the half.

“That shows a lot of character and competitiveness,” Mustangs head coach Mike Birdwell said of Brenham’s comeback win. “It’s one of those teams you watch on film you can see get better each week. We are preparing the best we can to give Brenham all we have this Friday.”

Brenham, which runs the spread offense, is led by junior quarterback Garrison Weiss, who has completed 32 of 69 passes for 478 yards, four touchdowns, and an interception and has 55 yards rushing on 35 carries with a touchdown; senior running back Tyree Jackson, who has 48 carries for 220 yards and two touchdowns and seven catches for 110 yards and two scores; junior running back Daylonn McCowan with 33 carries for 188 and four scores; and junior wide receiver Jackson Mueller with seven catches for 140 yards and a touchdown.

“They have really big skill kids,” Birdwell said. “Their offense looks similar to ours. Offensively speaking, they have a chance to be explosive. They have kids who can take the ball to the house.”

Brenham runs a 3-4 base defense led by senior noseguard Tamarcus McWilliams, senior linebacker Colby Watts, the defensive leader, and senior cornerback Lonterrious McClain, and junior strong safety McCowan.

“They’re very athletic,” Birdwell said.

The Mustangs will counter with senior quarterback Andrew Stripling, who has completed 47 of 82 passes for 783 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception and has 26 carries for 145 yards and three touchdowns; senior running back Cooper Wilson, who has 50 carries for 281 yards and four touchdowns and six catches for 191 yards and two scores; and senior receiver Brock Linder, who has 19 receptions for 352 yards and two touchdowns.

