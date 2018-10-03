TxDOT road resurfacing projects slated for 2019 in Llano and Blanco counties

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Three area road resurfacing projects will move forward in 2019, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The work will be done on stretches of Texas 71 in Llano County, U.S. 281 in Blanco County, and RM 2325 in Blanco County.

Resurfacing will prevent moisture from seeping into the road bed and increase the life of the road.

“They require a certain temperature, so the earliest they will get underway is May 2019,” said Brad Wheelis, TxDOT public information officer.

The Texas 71 resurfacing will be from the Mason County line to Texas 29. Work on the 18.9-mile stretch is estimated to cost $824,058.

In Blanco County, resurfacing is scheduled for a 6.4-mile stretch of U.S. 281 from U.S. 290 east to the south of San Saba Court just north of Blanco. That project is estimated at $391,250. The other Blanco County project is 2.1 miles on RM 2325 from RM 165 to the Hays County line at an estimated cost of $154,172.

Current and future TxDOT projects in the state can be followed on the department’s Project Tracker webpage.

