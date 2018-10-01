TCEQ meeting Oct. 11 in Marble Falls regarding proposed Spicewood rock crusher

FROM STAFF REPORTS

An information meeting hosted by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality will focus on an air quality permit for Spicewood Crushed Stone LLC.

The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 11 at Lakeside Pavilion, 307 Buena Vista Drive in Marble Falls.

The proposed permanent rock crusher location is 5550 Texas 71 in Spicewood, near one current development and a planned one.

The public can submit comments about the application on the TCEQ website by referencing registration number 152977 for 30 days after notice was published Sept. 10. As of Oct. 1, 362 total comments have been made.

Double Horn Creek subdivision residents have formed a petition for a special election to incorporate the area into a city.

Burnet County Judge James Oakley has until Oct. 2 to sign the order of election and has previously stated he expects to do so.

The proposed election date is Dec. 6, the earliest possible date after the Nov. 6 general election.