TCEQ meeting Oct. 11 in Marble Falls regarding proposed Spicewood rock crusher

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality scheduled an information meeting 7 p.m. Oct. 11 at Lakeside Pavilion in Marble Falls, 307 Buena Vista Drive. Residents of a neighboring subdivision of the proposed site of Spicewood Crushed Stone have requested a special election to incorporate the area into a city and have signs posted along Texas 71 to draw attention to the permit application. Staff photo by Jared Fields

An information meeting hosted by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality will focus on an air quality permit for Spicewood Crushed Stone LLC.

The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 11 at Lakeside Pavilion, 307 Buena Vista Drive in Marble Falls.

The proposed permanent rock crusher location is 5550 Texas 71 in Spicewood, near one current development and a planned one.

The public can submit comments about the application on the TCEQ website by referencing registration number 152977 for 30 days after notice was published Sept. 10. As of Oct. 1, 362 total comments have been made.

Double Horn Creek subdivision residents have formed a petition for a special election to incorporate the area into a city.

Burnet County Judge James Oakley has until Oct. 2 to sign the order of election and has previously stated he expects to do so.

The proposed election date is Dec. 6, the earliest possible date after the Nov. 6 general election.


