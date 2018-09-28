TxDOT plans: Construction on stretch of Texas 29 at $20 million, to continue into 2021

STAFF WRITER JARED FIELDS

Just over 50 people attended Texas Department of Transportation open house Sept. 27 at the East Llano County Annex in Buchanan Dam.

Inside, they saw detailed maps and a timeline for four phases of construction planned for about 13 miles of Texas 29 between RR 1431 and RM 2241.

Each of the four phases is estimated at $5 million. No right-of-way acquisitions are projected for the project. The pull-off area near the river that had been popular for people watching eagles might be going away just as the nesting eagles have done.

The construction will widen the road and include 10-foot shoulders throughout.

The phase order is based on the ease with which construction on that section of road can begin.

Construction for Phase 1, at a distance of 2.8 miles, is expected to begin in the summer of 2019. Phase 2 construction is projected to begin the summer of 2020. Phase 3 construction is set to begin in the winter of 2020, and Phase 4 in the winter of 2021.

TxDOT expects the roadway to have a lifespan of at least 50 years.

Public comments are still being accepted on the project. Input will be considered to develop the final plans. Comments must be submitted by Oct. 12 and can be emailed to john.burke@txdot.gov or mailed to:

TxDOT Austin District

Attention: John Burke

P.O. Box 15426

Austin, TX 78761-5426.

