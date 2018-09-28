Llano County Jail bookings for period of Sept. 17-23

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Sept. 17-23, 2018, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Dawn Kenyon Barnes, 44, of Tow was arrested Sept. 18: possession of dangerous drug. Released Sept. 19 on $2,000 bond.

David Allen Bartel, 47, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 16: driving with invalid license, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Sept. 17 to see judge and after pay fine.

James Edward Brown, 63, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 17: judgment.

Misty Leigh Brummett, 33, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 20: online impersonation of name/persona.

Sherry Cotton, 37, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 19: assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

Daniel Bradford Foster, 40, of Llano was arrested Sept. 17: evading arrest/detention, aggravated assault with deadly weapon, burglary of habitation, obstruction/retaliation, failure to identify/giving false information.

Joshua Ben Galvan, 24, of Llano was arrested Sept. 20: capias pro fine-no driver’s license. Released same day after paying fine.

Roy Lafitte Hardy III, 54, of Tow was arrested Sept. 18: motion to revoke-possession of controlled substance.

Tony Harvey, 35, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Sept. 23: possession of controlled substance, driving with invalid license. failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Benito Hernandez-Mendez, 61, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 18: assault.

Tiffany Michelle Isenberger, 29, of Llano was arrested Sept. 23: health and safety violation. Released same day to see judge.

Emilio Maldonado, 24, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 22: driving while intoxicated.

Ventura Marquez-Gonzales, 35, of Llano was arrested Sept. 22: driving while intoxicated.

David Allen Coe McGuire, 39, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Sept. 19: motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated/open container. Released same day on $3,000 bond.

Francis Ann Najar-Brown, 29, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 23: ride not secured by seatbelt, driving on wrong side of highway, failure to appear.

Maria Angelica Napolez, 28, of Llano was arrested Sept. 23: health and safety violation. Released same day.

Chase Frazier Parker Jr., 28, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 21: failure to appear-burglary of habitation, surrender of surety-assault causing bodily injury.

Stanley Frank Sablatura, 51, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Sept. 22: possession of marijuana and driving with invalid license.

Joshua Carman Saugstad, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 19: motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated with child.

Coty Shannon Stacey, 39, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 18: bench warrant.

Christopher Michael Thomas, 44, of Llano was arrested Sept. 20: violation of promise to appear. Released to see judge.

Fred Lawrence Walker, 64, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 19: possession of marijuana.

Kyia Kenann-Gumm White, 41, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Sept. 21: commitment order.