Burnet County Jail bookings for period of Sept. 21-27

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Sept 21-27, 2018, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Aaron Wayne Deloach, 41, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 21: commitment-driving while intoxicated.

Stephen Eugene Long, 55, of Spicewood was arrested Sept. 21: driving while intoxicated. Released Sept. 22 on $5,000 bond.

Evaristo Paulino, 73, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 21: attempted sexual assault. Released Sept. 22 on $7,500 bond.

Colby John Rogers, 18, of Bertram was arrested Sept. 21: aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Alaina Jean Daniels, 38, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 22: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Derick Lee Escamilla, 33, of Bertram was arrested Sept. 22: capias pro fine-failure to yield right of way.

Christopher Shaun Humphries, 36, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 22: possession of controlled substance, possession of dangerous drug, possession of marijuana.

Jeremiah MacNeil Johnson, 41, of Spicewood was arrested Sept. 22: indictment-aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Tanner Joseph McGhee, 17, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Sept. 22: evading arrest/detention, resisting arrest/search/transport, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Sept. 23 on $3,500 bond.

Callie Kay Pearson, 24, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 22: possession of marijuana. Released Sept. 23 on $1,500 bond.

Danielle Marie Wade, 35, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 22: failure to appear-possession of dangerous drug, surety surrender-escape while arrested/confined, manufacture/delivery of controlled substance, failure to identify-fugitive intent giving false information, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with government record.

Clayton Barrett, 21, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Sept. 23: no driver’s license, operating motor vehicle without financial responsibility. Released same day on $1,000 bond.

Cassidy Marie Berube, 23, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 23: failure to identify, burglary of habitation.

Lupe Dorado Jr., 37, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 23: driving with invalid license, failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released Sept. 24 on personal recognizance.

Nora Martinez, 36, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 23: interfering with emergency request for assistance. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Christopher Hatch Miller, 17, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 23: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Sept. 24 on personal recognizance.

Kenneth Andrew Stribling, 59, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 23: assault causing bodily injury- family violence. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Tyler Christian Untermeyer, 18, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Sept. 23: prohibited substance/item in correctional facility, possession of controlled substance.

Kelsey Leigh Pierrel, 29, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Sept. 24: possession of controlled substance.

Reyna Marie Ramirez, 31, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 24: burglary of building, violation of promise to appear, failure to stop, driving with invalid license.

Ruban Alexander Castillo, 52, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept 25: possession of marijuana.

Michelle Elaine Crossley, 42, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 25: failure to appear-interfering with public duties, failure to appear-resisting arrest/search/transport, possession of drug paraphernalia, displaying expired license plates.

Allen Leroy Leming, 53, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Sept. 25: injury to child/elderly/disabled, assault causing bodily injury-family violence, theft of property.

Martin Monzon, 33, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Sept. 25: commitment-contempt of court.

Jason Edward Tenhave, 41, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 25: capias pro fine-displaying expired license plates. Released Sept. 26 after paying fine.

Dennis Wayne Bell, 60, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 26: bond insufficient-illegal dumping. Released Sept. 27 on $5,000 bond.

Robby Lynn Bolen, 46, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 26: indictment-possession of controlled substance.

Allen Leroy Leming, 53, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Sept. 26: theft of property and theft of service.

Michael Morales, 36, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Sept. 26: manufacture/delivery of controlled substance, possession of marijuana.

John Paul Myers, 40, of Llano was arrested Sept. 26: bond insufficient-possession of controlled substance. Released Sept. 27 on $30,000 bond.

Garret Roderick Taylor, 67, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 26: bench warrant.

Paula Lee Thomas, 67, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 26: theft of property. Released Sept. 27 on $2,500 bond.

Shanda Nicole West, 34, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 26: assault by threat.

Sherry Lynn Landrum, 45, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 27: possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nicholas G. Limon, 29, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 27: driving with invalid license.

Mandy Renee Wallace McMeans, 37, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Sept. 27: theft of property.

Dayne Steven Perry, 19, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 27: failure to appear-bail jumping.

Phillip Boyd Price Jr., 32, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 27: driving while intoxicated.

Shanda Nicole West, 34, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 27: driving while intoxicated with child under 15.

Kaitlyn Dawn Willard, 20, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 27: failure to appear-fraudulent check. Released same day on $1,000 bond.