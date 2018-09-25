Proposed plans for stretch of Texas 29 on display at TxDOT open house Sept. 27

STAFF WRITER JARED FIELDS

Residents have two hours Sept. 27 to view proposed plans for improvements to about 13 miles of Texas 29 from RR 1431 to RM 2241 just east of Llano.

An open house hosted by the Texas Department of Transportation is 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the East Llano County Annex, 8347 RR 1431 West in Buchanan Dam.

No presentation will be given, so people can come and go at their convenience.

Information about the estimated $20 million project, including maps and drawings, will be on display. TxDOT officials also will be available for questions. Comments about the proposed improvements are being sought.

The highway currently has two 12-foot lanes with shoulders varying in width. TxDOT proposes widening the highway by adding alternating passing lanes and 10-foot shoulders.

The Texas 29 intersections at RR 1431 and RM 2241 also could see improvements.

For those unable to attend, TxDOT is accepting written comments by mail until Oct. 11. Mail those to:

TxDOT Austin District

Attention: John Burke

P.O. Box 15426

Austin, TX 78761-5426.

TxDOT will compile and consider all input from the open house and commenting period and finalize project design details.

jared@thepicayune.com