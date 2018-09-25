Burnet County could set special election for Double Horn incorporation

STAFF WRITER JARED FIELDS

If all goes as planned, residents of Double Horn subdivision near Spicewood could be able to vote Dec. 6 on whether to incorporate.

The item of incorporation was posted Sept. 21 as an addendum to the Burnet County Commissioners Court agenda.

Burnet County Judge James Oakley, at the end of the Sept. 25 regular meeting in Burnet, stated he would work with County Attorney Eddie Arredondo to ensure everything is in order before setting a special election for incorporation.

“My intention, at this point, is to approve this order,” Oakley said.

Burnet County Elections Administrator Doug Ferguson told commissioners that Dec. 6 is the soonest a special election can be set because the deadline to have the item included on the Nov. 6 general election ballot had passed. No special election can be set within a 30-day period before or after a general election, Ferguson said.

The proposed Dec. 6 date falls on a Thursday. The election would be held at 103 Double Horn Trail. State law also requires early voting to begin 17 days ahead of the election and end four days before it. Early voting, if time allows, is tentatively planned to be held at the Burnet County Courthouse South Annex in Marble Falls.

The process has all moved fairly quickly in a short amount of time.

R.G. Carver, a resident who represents Spicewood Equity Protection Alliance Texas (SEPATX), began putting together the request for a special election after Spicewood Crushed Stone LLC applied for an air quality permit with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for a proposed rock crushing facility near the neighborhood.

The TCEQ air quality permit was completed Aug. 28 and a notice sent Sept. 10. Since then, Carver has said the residents’ only recourse was to organize enough to put together the special election for incorporation.

To be incorporated, an area must have at least 200 residents. According to Carver, Double Horn has 231. The land for the proposed rock crushing facility is to the east of Double Horn and west of another subdivision being built.

“We are trying to incorporate into a general-law city to stop the intrusion of quarries into our neighborhood,” Carver told commissioners at the meeting.

Oakley interjected about the role of the county in the decision on the special election.

“This is about meeting the statutes that allow for providing this (election),” the county judge said.

The initial map brought by Carver was changed slightly while the agenda item was tabled to allow for Ferguson, Arredondo, a lawyer for Spicewood Crushed Stone, and Double Horn subdivision residents to review the special election request.

