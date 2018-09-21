With recent rain and more to come, Marble Falls down to Stage 1; events may be affected

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MARBLE FALLS – Texans know the weather can change quickly. In the matter of weeks, the Highland Lakes has seen severe drought and burn bans then large amounts of rain postponing outdoor events.

As of Sept. 20, the city of Marble Falls returned to Stage 1 of voluntary water use restrictions. Citing recent rainfall and lower water demands, customers are asked to voluntarily limit landscape irrigation to certain days between midnight and 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. and midnight. Customers with even-numbered street addresses are asked to water on even-numbered days of the month, while residents with odd-numbered addresses should water on odd-numbered days.

“As the hot summer months are behind us and we look forward to cooler temperatures, the city would like customers to continue to water conservatively to allow for preparation of lawns and landscaping for the upcoming winter months,” stated Public Information Officer Christina McDonald in a media release.

Organizers of weekend events have acknowledged the potential for rain, but all plan to continue their events, although some activities could be affected. On Sept. 22 are the Spicewood VFD-EMS Destruction Derby, the Burnet Volunteer Fire Department’s Fun Day Fundraiser, and the opening weekend of Sweet Berry Farm’s Harvest of Fall Fun. More information about those events can be found at 101HighlandLakes.com/weekend-events.

The Highland Lakes has seen some rain in the previous 48 hours. The heaviest amounts have fallen in the southeastern Highland Lakes. According to the Lower Colorado River Authority, Spicewood has received 1.32 inches, Burnet 0.75, Marble Falls 0.44, Buchanan Dam 0.68, and Llano 0.14. The most in the area was 1.81 inches on the Blanco County portion of Texas 71.

Lake levels have increased due to recent rains. The combined storage of lakes Buchanan and Travis has increased to 71 percent full. The lakes were 68 percent full on Sept. 7. The total combined storage as of Sept. 21 was 1,360,576 acre-feet. The Buchanan Dam level on Sept. 21 was 1,011.06 feet above sea level; Lake Travis was 656.50 feet.

Looking ahead, more rain is expected over the weekend and through next week. According to the National Weather Service, the area has a 70 percent chance of rain tonight and Saturday with highs Saturday between 78 and 81 degrees.

Rain chances decrease Sunday to 20-40 percent with highs between 80 and 83 degrees.

On Monday, rain chances hover in the 20-30 percent range with highs between 83 degrees in Burnet to 85 in Llano and Marble Falls. All Highland Lakes cities have a 40 percent chance of rain Tuesday through Thursday of next week with highs in the mid-80s.

