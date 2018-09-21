Llano County Jail bookings for period of Sept. 10-16, 2018

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Sept. 10-16, 2018, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Ricky Jo Atchisson, 35, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept 12: failure to appear-driving with invalid license.

David Allen Bartel, 47, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 16: driving with invalid license, possession of drug paraphernalia.

James Robert Blackwood, 33, of Llano was arrested Sept. 14: commitment.

John Cody Bush, 33, of Llano was arrested Sept. 12: duty on striking fixture/highway landscape.

Jana Lee Castro, 34, of Llano was arrested Sept. 16: traffic offenses. Released after paying fine.

Brian Wesley Freitag, 38, of Bertram was arrested Sept. 11: failure to appear. Released on $5,000 bond.

Caleb Shane Harned, 18, of Llano was arrested Sept. 10: burglary of a vehicle.

Brian Keith Mann, 17, of Llano was arrested Sept. 10: burglary of a vehicle.

Teresa Jane Pierce, 50, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 14: parole violation.

Christopher Rhoades, 18, of Llano was arrested Sept. 10: burglary of a vehicle.

Halston Wayne Sawyer, 20, of Llano was arrested Sept. 12: criminal trespass.

Tammy Watkins Williams, 55, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Sept. 14: commitment.