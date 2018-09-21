Burnet County Jail bookings for period of Sept. 14-20, 2018

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Sept 14-20, 2018, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Ethan Nathaniel Baladez, 17, of Bertram was arrested Sept. 14: burglary of vehicle.

Ricky James Benavides, 32, of Kingsland was arrested Sept 14: bond revocation-aggravated assault date/family/household member with weapon, sex offender’s duty to register, driving with invalid license.

John Elijah Fite II, 41, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 14: bond forfeiture -possession of controlled substance.

Nicholas James Geovonti, 27, of Burnet was arrested Sept 14: possession of marijuana. Release same day on $2,500 bond.

Shanace Yvette Hall, 31, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept 14: failure to appear-assault causing bodily injury, failure to appear-theft of property. Released Sept. 18 on $7,500 bond.

Stephanie Joy Lecates, 27, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept.14: theft of property. Released Sept. 15 on $1,000 bond.

Shawn Mathew McKinney, 25, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 14: bond insufficient-assault family/household member. Released Sept.15 on $7,500 bond.

Tyler Joseph Paske, 28, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 14: theft of property. Released Sept. 15 on $1,000 bond.

Jesse Rios, 62, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 14: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Anthony Grey Starr, 29, of Burnet was arrested Sept.14: driving with invalid license, possession of marijuana. Released Sept. 15 on $1,500 bond

Julia Faith Taylor, 19, of Bertram was arrested Sept. 14: theft of property. Released Sept. 15 on $2,000 bond.

Edward Hershall Alman, 39, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 15: assault causing bodily injury. Released Sept. 16 on $4,000 bond.

Tristan Lee West, 23, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Sept. 15: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,000 bond.

Deric Munoz Christenson, 21, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 16: capias pro fine-expired registration, capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released Sept. 19 after paying fine.

Jeffrey Joe Dohnalik, 45, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 16: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Sept. 17 on $2,500 bond.

Jamie Aaron Riley, 40, of Spicewood was arrested Sept. 16: criminal trespass, terroristic threat, assault causing bodily injury, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear.

Marcus Jerome Tyler, 30, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 16: expired driver’s license, failure to display driver’s license, failure to stop. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Casey Jasper Elderkin, 42, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 17: driving with invalid license. Released Sept. 18 on $2,000 bond.

Trevor James Pollard, 26, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 17: commitment-unauthorized use of vehicle.

Chelsea Mae Smith, 28, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Sept. 17: possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with invalid license. Released Sept. 19 after paying fine.

Johnny Bernard Bailey, 43, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 18: indictment-manufacture/delivery of controlled substance, indictment-possession of controlled substance.

Shalonda Crawford, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 18: failure to appear-theft property, tampering with witness.

Adrian Donald Davis, 51, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 18: public intoxication.

Daniel Bradford Foster, 40, of Llano was arrested Sept. 18: failure to appear-aggravated assault with deadly weapon, failure to appear-burglary of habitation, failure to appear-failure to identify , failure to appear-obstruction or retaliation.

Samantha Ashley Freitag, 31, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 18: possession of controlled substance. Released Sept. 20 after posting $5,000 bond.

Shannon Kathleen Guthrie, 39, of Meadowlakes was arrested Sept. 18: assault by contact, prohibited substance/item in correctional facility. Released Sept. 19 on $2,500 bond.

Donna Colette Mraz, 52, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 18: failure to appear-driving with invalid license.

Christopher Waide Royal, 44, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 18: bond insufficient-sexual assault, bond insufficient-indecency with a child-sexual contact.

Benjamin Scott Ward, 31, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 18: theft of property.

Justin Tyler Dodson, 23, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Sept. 19: possession of marijuana. Released Sept. 20 on $500 bond.

Garret Wade Moore, 35, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 19: displaying expired license plates. Released Sept. 20 after paying fine.

Taylor Wayne Wimberly, 27, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 19: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1500 bond.

Zachary Thomas Grier, 23, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 20: fraudulent destruction/removal/concealment of writing, criminal trespass.

Jobena Marie McClimon, 57, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Sept. 20: public intoxication.

Christopher James Ross, 33, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 20: driving with invalid license.

Jeffrey Boston Young, 32, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Sept. 20: driving while intoxicated.