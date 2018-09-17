UTOPiAfest organizers to address Burnet residents’ concerns about music festival

STAFF WRITER JARED FIELDS

BURNET — Burnet County and UTOPiAfest Down In The Oaks music festival organizers are coming together Sept. 19 to provide more information on the Nov. 1-4 event.

County commissioners have a discussion item on the Sept. 19 special meeting agenda at 9 a.m.

At 6 p.m. that evening is a planned informational meeting hosted by the event organizers at the Burnet AgriLife Extension building, 607 N. Vandeveer St. #100.

“While this item is posted on our agenda at nine o’clock that morning, it is simply a discussion item for clarification of the process from staff,” Burnet County Judge James Oakley said. “It is not a public hearing or a requirement of the permitting process. The more appropriate place for citizens to go and ask questions or voice their concerns would be at the evening six o’clock meeting hosted by the promoters.”

UTOPiAfest organizers have sent a letter to area residents addressing concerns and inviting them to the Wednesday meeting.

In it, the organizers said they expect an estimated 4,000 people at the event and address topics such as:

• What is UTOPiAfest?

• So, Who Are We?

• What About Hunting Season?

• What About Local Businesses?

• What About Safety?

• Are You Going to Protect the Land?

• What About Traffic?

• Are You Working With Any Charities?

The event’s Mass Gathering Permit will be discusses at the county commissioner’s meeting. Sometime after the Wednesday meetings, Burnet County Sheriff Calvin Boyd will make a decision on the permit based on the state’s Health and Safety Code.

The festival headliners include STS9, Patty Griffin, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Grandmaster Flash, Valerie June, The Big Ol’ Nasty Getdown, and many more.

