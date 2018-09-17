Rafael Cruz, father of Sen. Ted Cruz, to speak at Star Republican Women’s meeting

FROM STAFF REPORTS

HORSESHOE BAY — Rafael Cruz, the father of U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, is the guest speaker Sept. 18 for the Star Republican Women general meeting at Quail Point Lodge, 107 Twilight Lane in Horseshoe Bay.

The event starts at 12:30 p.m. with a light, complimentary lunch. Cruz’s presentation begins at approximately 1 p.m.

Though many know Rafael Cruz as the father Ted Cruz, the U.S. senator from Texas, he’s a “powerful example of the American Dream,” according to a Star Republican Women media release.

Rafael Cruz grew up in Cuba and suffered under the regime of Fulgencio Batista. As a teenager, Cruz began fighting the Batista government and was eventually imprisoned and tortured.

In 1957, Cruz arrived in the United States on a student visa, approximately a year before Fidel Castro led rebel forces that toppled Batista’s government. In the United States, Cruz earned 50 cents an hour as a dishwasher, learned English, and worked his way through the University of Texas.

He later built a small business.

In the 1980s, Cruz helped mobilize people of faith to support Ronald Reagan’s presidential campaign. The elder Cruz is an ordained minister and author of the book “A Time for Action, Empowering the Faithful to Reclaim America.”

When his son Ted was a child growing up in Houston, Rafael Cruz would tell the future U.S. senator: “When we faced oppression in Cuba, I had a place to flee to. If we lose our freedom here, where do we go?”

Guests are welcome to attend the Sept. 18 meeting.

