Llano County Jail bookings for period of Sept. 3-9, 2018

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Sept. 3-9, 2018, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Gregry Alan Altman, 40, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 7: motion to revoke-assault on family member.

Joshua Ben Galvan, 24, of Llano was arrested Sept. 7: traffic offenses. Released same day to see judge.

Michael Ryan Morgan, 28, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Sept. 3: interfering with emergency request for assistance.

Lacy Renee Serles, 37, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 8: liquor violation.

Harley Brook Sharrock, 33, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Sept. 7: parole violation.

Tammy Watkins, 55, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Sept. 7: commitment-driving while intoxicated.