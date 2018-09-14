Burnet County Jail bookings for period of Sept. 7-13, 2018

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Sept 7-13, 2018, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Pablo Flores, 34, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 7: deadly conduct-discharging firearm, possession of marijuana. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Jesus Alonzo Hernandez, 30, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 7: violation of bond/protective order, bond insufficient-possession of controlled substance.

Juan Elias Nunez, 27, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 7: capias pro fine-driving with invalid license. Released same day after paying fine.

James Cooper Wilkerson, 27, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 7: possession of marijuana. Released Sept. 8 on $2,500 bond.

Gregry Alan Altman, 40, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 8: motion to revoke-assault on family member.

Adrian Donald Davis, 51, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 8: failure to appear-inhalant paraphernalia.

Esteban Dickman, 26, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 8: driving with invalid license. Released Sept. 9 on $2,500 bond.

Jerry Maylan Barr, 48, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 10: expired registration, failure to appear. Released Sept. 11 on $500 bond.

Roy Gene Fowler, 47 of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 10: driving with invalid license, open container-passenger.

Zachary Cheyenne Trueblood, 23, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 10: possession of marijuana. Released Sept. 11 on personal recognizance.

Jack Randal Wing, 31, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 10: driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana.

Jason Alan Cutler, 42, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 11: driving while intoxicated. Released Sept. 12 on $1,500 bond.

James Hoffman, 46, of Kingsland was arrested Sept 11: manufacture/delivery of controlled substance, bond withdrawal-manufacture/delivery of controlled substance.

Truett Don Jones, 31, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Sept.11: aggravated assault with deadly weapon, accident involving injury, possession of controlled substance, driving while intoxicated, false drug test-falsification device.

Alex Armando Ramirez, 29, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 11: resisting arrest/search/transport, bond insufficient-possession of controlled substance.

Brent Russell Somers, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 11: surety surrender-failure to identify as fugitive.

Truett Don Jones, 31, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Sept. 12: probation violation-failure to stop and render aid.

Robert Casey Leech, 33, of Burnet was arrested Sept 12: displaying expired license plate/registration, possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia. Released Sept. 13 on $16,000 bond.

Cynthia Lynn Smith, 55, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 12: commitment-driving while intoxicated.

Lea Wright, 23, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 12: theft of property. Released Sept. 13 on $1,500 bond.

Jackie Lee Lett, 48, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 13: indictment-sexual assault of child. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Juan Gabriel Tinajera, 38, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 13: aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Released same day on $25,000 bond.