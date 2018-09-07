Burnet County Jail bookings for period of Aug. 31-Sept. 6

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Aug. 31-Sept 6, 2018, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Clayton Lee Deatherage, 29, of Spicewood was arrested Aug 31: driving while intoxicated with child under 15. Released Sept. 1 on $25,000 bond.

Sarah Michelle Denton, 32, of Burnet was arrested Aug 31: violation of protective order. Released Sept. 3 on $5,000 bond.

Craig Loren Statler, 47, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 31: possession of controlled substance, tamper/fabricate physical evidence, theft of property, assault on public servant, theft.

Devontre Shamar Alexander, 21, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 1: possession of marijuana. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Justin Baker Haile, 38, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 1: driving with invalid license. Released Sept. 2 on personal recognizance.

Gary Orville Lott II, 38, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 1: driving with invalid license. Released Sept. 2 on personal recognizance.

James Adam McCown, 35, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 1: evading arrest/detention, possession of controlled substance, driving with invalid license, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Sept. 3 on $1,700 bond.

Juan Alexis Morales, 34, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 1: public intoxication. Released Sept. 2 on $500 bond.

Carroll Dean Welch, 55, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Sept. 1: driving while intoxicated. Released Sept. 2 on $1,500 bond.

Zachary Randall Brahm, 30, of Bertram was arrested Sept 2: false drug test/falsification device, driving with invalid license. Released Sept. 3 on $3,000 bond.

Matthew Lee Cloy, 36, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 2: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Carlos Manuel Mendes-Acuna, 20, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 2: driving while intoxicated, immigration detainer.

Shenandoah Shane Pruitt, 47, of Llano was arrested Sept. 2: driving while intoxicated. Released Sept. 3 on $2,500 bond. Released Sept. 3 on $2,500 bond.

Christopher James Ross, 33, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 2: tamper/fabricate physical evidence. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Sandra Lynn Whitworth, 45, of Burnet was arrested Sept 2: possession of controlled substance.

Niachristina Boyd, 24, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 3: possession of marijuana. Released Sept. 4 on personal recognizance.

Christopher Thomas Byrnes, 75, of Llano was arrested Sept 3: assault by contact-family violence. Released Sept. 4 on personal recognizance.

Shilo Dale Nelson, 22, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 3: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Jose Vidal Rivas, 26, of Bertram was arrested Sept. 3: assault causing bodily injury, criminal mischief, immigration detainer.

James Keith Jones, 51, of Burnet was arrested Sept 4: driving with invalid license. Released Sept. 5 on personal recognizance.

Ramon Luevanos, 54, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 4: motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated.

Richardo Moya, 40, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 4: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Sept. 5 on $2,500 bond.

Patricio Salazar, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 4: warrant.

Sean Marcus Smith, 23, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 4: resisting arrest/search/transport, interfering with emergency request for assistance, assault on family/household member, unlawful restraint, bond forfeiture-violation of bond/protective order.

Dawson Lee Barnes, 19, of Burnet was arrested Sept.5: possession of drug paraphernalia, open container-driver. Released same day after paying fine.

Gregory Warren Grymes, 62, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 5: motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $7,500 bond

Samuel Joe Legault, 39, of Bertram as arrested Sept. 5: unauthorized use of vehicle. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Paul Anthony Salazar, 17, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 5: motion to revoke-possession of marijuana. Released Sept. 6 on $5,000 bond.

Michael Dennis McGilvray, 64, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 6: aggravated assault of date/family/household member.

Theresa Rene Robles, 42, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 6: driving with invalid license.