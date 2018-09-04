More rain in the forecast; burn bans in Burnet and Llano counties remain in place

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MARBLE FALLS — Rain amounts between one-fourth inch in northern Burnet County to almost 3 inches in southwestern Llano County fell over the Labor Day weekend.

For the moment, burn bans in both counties remain intact.

A declaration of disaster in Llano County expired Sept. 4. The declaration prohibited not just burning but outdoor cooking and other activities that create sparks. The county is now under a normal burn ban.

As of Sept. 4, Burnet County also remains under a burn ban. County commissioners are expected to discuss the burn ban during their Sept. 5 meeting.

According to the Lower Colorado River Authority, the area’s heaviest weekend rains fell on Round Mountain in Blanco County. That gauge recorded 3.21 inches of rain.

According to the National Weather Service, rain chances remain steady for the area into next week. High temperatures are forecast to be no more than 93 degrees with lows at about 72 degrees. Rain chances vary from 50 percent today to 60 percent on Friday then 40 percent on Saturday.

