Llano County Jail bookings for period of Aug. 19-26

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Aug. 19-26, 2018, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Ricky Jo Atchisson, 35, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 23: driving with invalid license.

Robby Lynn Bolen, 46, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 22: possession of controlled substance. Released same day on $150,000 bond.

Seth Ashton Harbin, 29, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 23: bond insufficient-possession of controlled substance.

Krista Renee Hauser, 34, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 22: driving while intoxicated.

Tiffany Roxane House, 41, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Aug. 22: possession of controlled substance and manufacture/delivery of controlled substance.

David Russell Lawless, 53, of Llano was arrested Aug 22: administrative release violation.

Alberto Avila Medina, 34, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Aug 21: criminal nonsupport.

Charles Perry Norris, 60, of Llano was arrested Aug. 26: health and safety violation. Released same day on personal recognizance bond.

Efrain Lopez Perez, 43, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 22: driving with invalid license.

Adam Tyrel Sharp, 31, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 19: traffic offenses. Released Aug. 20 to see judge.

Michael Eugene Wells, 62, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 20: bond insufficient-possession of controlled substance.