Burnet County Jail bookings for period of Aug. 24-30

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Aug. 24-30, 2018, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Robert Lee Farris, Jr., 42, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Aug 24: aggravated assault causing bodily injury, assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Cory Daniel Hisey, 33, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 24: unlawful restraint. Released Aug. 24 on $500 bond.

Emily Noel Lindsey, 33, of Burnet was arrested Aug 24: bond insufficient-hindering apprehension/prosecution. Released Aug. 25 on $40,000 bond.

Carly Nicole Pack, 36, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 24: bond revocation-false drug test, evading arrest. Released same day on $6,000 bond.

Crystal Joy Tendick, 36, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 24: driving with invalid license. Released Aug. 25 on $500 bond.

Andrew Shawn Van Story, 47, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 24: possession of marijuana, public intoxication. Released Aug. 25 on $1,000 bond.

Christopher Emanuel Beltran, 21, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 25: public intoxication, assault by contact, failure to appear. Released Aug. 30 after laying out fine.

Gabriel Anthony Dorado, 27, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 25: public intoxication. Released same day on $500 bond.

Jose Manuel Garcia, 28, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 25: public intoxication. Released same day on $500 bond.

Thomas Hanley Herndon, 60, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Aug. 25: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released Aug. 27 on $500 bond.

Marcus Joe Sanchez Jr., 40, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 25: failure to appear-theft of property.

Vicki Singleton, 36, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 25: capias pro fine-failure to appear, capias pro fine-parent/guardian contributing to truant conduct. Released Aug. 28 with credit for time served.

Rosellen Lynn Springer, 33, of Burnet was arrested Aug 25: assault causing bodily injury, interfering with emergency request for assistance. Released same day on $1,000 bond.

Blake Jagger Foster, 20, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 26: no driver’s license. Released Aug. 27 on $500 bond.

Richard Lee Golden, 38, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 26: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Gregory Warren Grymes, 63, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 26: driving while intoxicated. Released Aug. 27 on $3,500 bond.

Michael David Howell, 38, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 26: possession of marijuana. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Edward Michael Morales, 25, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 26: driving with invalid license. Released Aug. 27 on personal recognizance bond.

Dennie Bell, 60, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 27: Illegal dumping. Released Aug. 28 on $5,000 bond.

Quincy Arness Brown, 34, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 27: driving with invalid license. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

James Brian Craft, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 27: violation of protective order, bond revocation-assault family/ household member, bond revocation-violation of protective order.

Russell Kevin Croyle, 58, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 27: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released Aug. 28 on $1,500 bond.

Patrick Garret Owens, 25, of Johnson City was arrested Aug. 27: commitment-possession of controlled substance.

Lexas Launa Bishop, 26, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 28: failure to appear-theft property. Released same day on $5,500 bond.

Troy Edlund, 34, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 28: possession of marijuana. Released Aug. 29 on $500 bond.

Elizabeth Michelle Hibler, 40, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Aug. 28: failure to identify as fugitive, possession of controlled substance, motion to revoke-child support.

Allen Leroy Leming, 53, Cottonwood Shores was arrested Aug. 28: theft of property. Released same day on $6,000 bond.

Joseph Anthony Robles, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 28: evading arrest, unauthorized use of vehicle. Released same day on $15,000 bond.

Daniel Trevino, Jr., 38, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 28: driving with invalid license, possession of marijuana, theft of property. Released Aug. 29 on $3,000 bond.

Jesse Rodgers Hunt, 34, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 29: silent abusive call/electronic communication to 911.

Steven Shane Johns, 46, of Burnet was arrested Aug 29: assault on family/household member, interfering with emergency request for assistance.

Marion Marc Hanson, 46, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug 30: indictment-possession of controlled substance, indictment-manufacture/delivery of controlled substance.

James Dee Roberson, 26, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 30: insufficient bond-assault causing bodily injury-family violence.