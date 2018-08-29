Meadowlakes issues rabies alert after skunk tests positive

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MEADOWLAKES — City officials are reminding residents to not approach wild animals that are acting out of the ordinary after a skunk tested positive for rabies this week.

The Meadowlakes animal control officer was able to capture and impound a skunk found on Columbine Avenue. It was submitted for rabies testing, and the results were positive.

The city issued another rabies alert Aug. 9 after two bats tested positive for the virus.

The rabies virus is transmitted through infected animal’s saliva. It usually spreads when an infected animal bites another animal, but, in rare cases, the virus can spread when infected saliva enters an open wound or mucous membranes such as those in the mouth or eyes.

City officials are asking residents to be aware of their surroundings and keep pets on a leash or in a fenced yard. Though, they pointed out, some animals such as skunks can climb or otherwise get through a fence. The best prevention for pets is ensuring their rabies vaccination is up to date.

During the night or when your pet isn’t outside, it’s a good idea to pick up their food and water so wild animals don’t have access to them.

If a resident sees an animal that is acting out of the ordinary, call the Meadowlakes animal control officer at (877) 816-8136 or your local animal control officer.

