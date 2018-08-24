Llano County Jail bookings for the period of Aug. 13-19

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Aug. 13-19, 2018, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Mark Edmund Burke, 56, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Aug. 14: official oppression.

Demaree Dandre Canifield, 26, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 14: possession of marijuana.

Krisstin Marie Halkias, 28, of Llano was arrested Aug. 17: duty on striking unattended vehicle.

Bobby Wayne Herrington, 31, of Llano was arrested Aug. 15: administrative release violation.

David Russell Lawless, 53, of Llano was arrested Aug. 17: administrative release violation.

April Cathleen Napolez, 29, of Llano was arrested Aug 17: traffic offenses. Released Aug. 18 on bond and fines.

Christopher Roman Plumlee, 37, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Aug. 15: probation warrant.

Duncan Roberts, 26, of Cherokee was arrested Aug. 14: official oppression.

Adam Tyrel Sharp, 31, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 19: traffic offenses. Released same day on bond and fines.