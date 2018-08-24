Burnet County Jail bookings for the period of Aug. 17-23

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Aug. 17-23 2018, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Joshua Michel Burns, 25, of Bertram was arrested Aug. 17: bench warrant.

David Fredrick Delisle, 59, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Aug. 17: failure to appear-misappropriation of fiduciary/financial property. Released Aug. 21 on personal recognizance.

James Dub Murrill, 39, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 17: terroristic threat of family/household member, assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Aug. 18 on $7,500 bond.

John Richard Murrill, 35, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 17: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Aug. 22 on $2,500 bond.

Michael Roberts, 28, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 17: injury to child/elderly/disabled. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Brent Russell Somers, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 17: burglary of habitation.

Kristina Charpentier, 25, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Aug. 18: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

James Brian Craft, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 18: assault on family/household member. Released Aug. 21 on $10,000 bond.

Gerardo Hernandez Ramirez, 23, of Kingsland was arrested Aug 18: forgery, possession of controlled substance.

Lance Herod Lindsey, 41, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 18: driving with invalid license. Released Aug. 19 on $1,500 bond.

Josseph Martin Tayera Zurita, 23, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 18: forgery, possession of controlled substance.

Justin Baker Haile, 38, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 19: possession of controlled substance. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Gerardo Hernandez Ramirez, 23, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 19: immigration detainer.

William Travis Pack, 35, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 19: possession of controlled substance, driving with invalid license. Released same day on $7,000 bond.

Armando Augustin Rodriguez, 28, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 19: driving while intoxicated, unlawfully carrying weapon. Released Aug. 20 on $3,500 bond.

Mark Anthony Castellon, 23, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 20: possession of marijuana. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Joseph Lee Lovato, 32, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 20: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $15,000 bond.

Scott James McCann, 43, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 20: possession of marijuana. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Aryck Christian Evans, 25, of Burnet was arrested Aug 21: surety surrender-sex offender’s duty to register.

Brynner Wayne Shackelford, 18, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 21: possession of dangerous drug. Released Aug. 21 on personal recognizance.

Timi Beth Shelton, 37, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 21: failure to appear-possession of controlled substance.

Tyler Jordon Lupe Solis, 21, of Bertram was arrested: SRA-unauthorized use of vehicle, SRA-burglary of building, bench warrant.

Ethan Nathaniel Baladez, 17, of Bertram was arrested Aug 22: theft of property. Released Aug. 22 on personal recognizance.

Orion Angel Bishop-Clark, 18, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 22: bond revocation-possession of marijuana.

James Brian Craft, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 22: violation of protective order. Released same day $10,000 bond.

Isaac Daniel Gonzales, 18, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 22: possession of marijuana and possession of controlled substance.

Isaac Isaiaa Medina, 36, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 22: possession of marijuana. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Melissa Dawn Moore, 37, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 22: failure to identify-fugitive, driving with invalid license, bail jumping/failure to appear, theft of property.

Leon Aubrey Herman Small, 28, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 22: use of illegal license/certificate. Released same day on $25,000 bond.

Carly Nicole Pack, 36, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 23: evading arrest/detention with vehicle.

Tommy Dean Perkins, 35, of Burnet was arrested Aug 23: driving with invalid license.

Omero Miguel Reza, 30, Horseshoe Bay was arrested Aug. 23: public intoxication.

Blake Seth Watson, 30, of Bertram was arrested Aug. 23: no driver’s license.

Emily Marie Williamson, 24, of Tobyville was arrested Aug. 23: possession of marijuana, unlawfully carrying weapon.