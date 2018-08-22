Granite Shoals OKs hire of city manager and votes on ‘not to exceed’ tax rate

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

GRANITE SHOALS — Granite Shoals City Council approved the hire of a new city manager and voted on a “not to exceed” tax rate during recent meetings.

Jeff Looney’s hiring as city manager was approved during a special meeting Aug. 21. The salary budgeted for the position is $101,500.

As for the “not to exceed” tax rate, the council voted Aug. 14 to propose a rate of 59.6 cents per $100 valuation, compared to the current 56.3 cents. The “not to exceed” tax rate means that while that’s not the rate just yet, it doesn’t necessarily mean that’s the tax rate either.

The council is simply setting a number that members did not want to exceed when adopting a rate for the 2018-19 fiscal year.

The city is holding two public hearings on the proposed budget and tax rate on Aug. 28 and Sept. 11 at the council chambers, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road. Both hearings start at 6 p.m. The council could then consider adopting the proposed budget and tax rate during a special called meeting on Sept. 18 at 6 p.m., also in the council chambers.

Go to graniteshoals.org for more information.

