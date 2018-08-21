Man from state’s most wanted sex offenders list arrested Aug. 21 in Marble Falls

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MARBLE FALLS — The U.S. Marshals Service’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and the Marble Falls Police Department captured a man Aug. 21 who was featured on the Texas Department of Public Safety’s 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list.

The task force and police department arrested Joseph Michael Gore, 32, on Tuesday morning in the 2500 block of U.S. 281 in Marble Falls. Gore was wanted on warrants out of Tom Green and Reagan counties for failure to register as a sex offender. He was convicted in 2013 of aggravated sexual assault of a child in a case involving a 13-year-old girl in Irion County. The next year, he was convicted of sexual assault of a child in a case involving a 16-year-old in Tom Green County.

He was sentenced to 10 years’ probation on both offenses, according to a U.S. Marshals Service media release, and was required to register as a sex offender every three months for the rest of his life.

On Feb. 5, the Reagan County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for Gore’s arrest for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. The following day, Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office issued additional warrants for his arrest including for bail jumping/failure to appear.

The Texas DPS added Gore to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list on July 18, and a joint investigation by the DPS and the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force began Aug. 1 into Gore’s whereabouts.

The task force and Marble Falls police took Gore into custody without incident. He was booked into the Burnet County Jail and is awaiting extradition.

According to the media release, the partnership between the DPS and U.S. Marshals Service’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force has led to the arrest of two people on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list in August.

editor@thepicayune.com