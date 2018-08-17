Llano County Jail bookings for period of Aug. 7-12, 2018

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Aug. 7-12, 2018, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Thomas Wayne Bates, 40, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Aug. 7: tampering/fabricating physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear.

Michael Anton Burks, 32, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 8: driving while intoxicated.

Casey William Chalupa, 38, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 8: failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Karie Lee Courtney, 38, of Burnet as arrested Aug. 7: possession of a controlled substance.

Scott Thomas Fortney, 44, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 12: health and safety violation. Released same day to see a judge.

Sean Titus Fortney, 29 of Kingsland was arrested Aug: 9: motion to revoke-possession of a controlled substance.

Mason Lane Greenwood, 18, of Llano was arrested Aug. 5: traffic offenses, failure to appear/bail jumping.

Tony Harvey, 35, of Buchanan Dam was arrested on Aug. 7: driving with invalid license.

Melanie Ann Kalbaugh, 38, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 10: traffic offense, fraud-checks, failure to appear. Released same day to see a judge.

Christopher Roman Plumlee, 37, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Aug. 11: evading arrest, driving while intoxicated.

James Ragsdale, 41, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 8: capias pro fine-expired registration. Released Aug. 9 after paying a fine.

John Lloyd Slentz, 57, of Sunrise Beach Village was arrested Aug. 7: failure to appear-assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Sandra Jean Wyatt, 47, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Aug. 11: theft of property.