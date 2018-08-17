Burnet County Jail bookings for period of Aug. 10-17, 2018

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Aug. 10-17, 2018, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Karson Dollar, 18, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 10: weekend commitment-aggravated assault. Released Aug. 12 after commitment.

Estephen Ray Esposito Jr., 24, of Burnet was arrested Aug.10: driving with invalid license, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Aug. 12 on $1,500 bond.

Titus Sean Fortney, 29, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 10: SRA-possession of controlled substance.

Zachary Allen Kerr, 24, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 10: insufficient bond-theft of property, unauthorized use of vehicle. Released Aug. 11 on $30,000 bond.

Marlon Marquez, 22, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 10: sexual assault of child. Released Aug. 12 on $50,000 bond.

Jose Maria Ojeda-Escobar, 47, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 10: driving while intoxicated, immigration detainer.

Emerson Alex Rivera-Ramirez, 20, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 10: no driver’s license. Released Aug. 11 on $500 bond.

Taylor Nicole Thompson, 26, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 10: injury child/elderly/disabled person, assault causing bodily injury-family violence, resisting arrest/search/transport.

Felicia Freeman, 39, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 11: theft of property. Released Aug. 12 on $5,000 bond.

Emmanuel B. Garcia, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 11: driving while intoxicated.

Zachary Lee Richards, 35, of Burnet was arrested Aug.11: driving with invalid license.

Brande Deshun Craig, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug, 13: driving with invalid license. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Aryck Christian Evans, 25, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 13: sex offender’s duty to register.

Ramiro Antonio Montemayor, 30, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 13: driving with invalid license. Released Aug. 14 on $500 bond.

Jacobo Ochoa-Avalos, 52, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Aug 13: insufficient bond-possession of controlled substance.

Alexis Dawn Reissig, 36, of Burnet was arrested Aug 13: driving with invalid license. Released Aug. 14 on personal recognizance.

Robin Scott Sheffield, 51, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Aug. 13: insufficient bond-possession of controlled substance.

Edward Hershall Alman, 39, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 14: parole hold.

Toby Lee Cain, 56, of Meadowlarks was arrested Aug. 14: theft of property. Released same day on$5,000 bond.

Brandon Chelette, 25, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 14: SRA-manufacture/delivery of controlled substance.

Allison Nicole Clarkson, 34, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 14: driving with invalid license, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joseph Dalton Dodson, 24, of Burnet was arrested Aug.14: bench warrant. Released same day to outside agency.

Christopher Aaron Reaves, 25, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Aug. 14: failure to appear-driving with invalid license. Released Aug. 15 on $1,000 bond.

Jay Paul Casselman, 49, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Aug. 15: public intoxication, failure to appear.

Allison Nicole Clarkson, 34 of Burnet was arrested Aug 15: capias pro fine-displaying expired license plates.

Samuel Gene Hill Jr., 61, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 15: parole hold.

Melissa Sanchez Monzon, 45, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 15: theft of check. Released Aug. 16 on $500 bond.

Jose Angel Ortiz-Lopez, 51, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 15: failure to appear-failure to identify.

Chance Paul Tendick, 31, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 15: possession of controlled substance.

Amber Engbretson, 24, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 16: motion to revoke parole/probation-possession of controlled substance.

Leroy Lilley, 59, of Meadowlarks was arrested Aug. 16: sexual abuse of child, indecency with child-sexual contact. Released Aug. 16 on $175,000 bond.

Michael Morales, 37, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Aug. 16: manufacture/delivery of controlled substance, possession marijuana.

Niza Jazmin Reyes, 17, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 16: criminal trespass.

Krista Nicole Tate, 36, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 16: driving with invalid license, fictitious vehicle registration.