Burnet County Sheriff’s Office seeks help in finding missing woman last seen at tire shop

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BURNET — The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Tina Marie Logan, who was last seen in April at a Burnet tire store.

Logan, a 40-year-old white woman, is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 200 pounds. She has green eyes, brown hair, and a scar on her right shin.

Logan has tattoos on her upper-right back, left wrist, left index finger, and right ankle. She also has a sleeve tattoo from her right shoulder to her elbow, according to a sheriff’s office media release.

According to authorities, she was last seen on April 2 at about 10 a.m. at 29 Tire and Auto, 5030 Texas 29 in Burnet. Authorities believe Logan was driving a 2005 Mazda Tribute SUV with Texas license plate number KHZ9232. The SUV’s driver-side mirror has “Lethal Angel” in pink and silver letters on it. There is also a pink and silver skull decal on the left corner of the back window.

Logan’s vehicle hasn’t been found at this time, according to the BCSO release. Anyone with information regarding Logan’s location is asked to contact BCSO Investigator Robert Stinehour at (512) 756-8080 or rstinehour@burnetsheriff.com.

Tips may also be made through the Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers at hillcountryareacrimestoppers.com or by calling the hotline at 1-866-756-8477. Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward if the information they provide leads to an arrest or grand jury indictment of a felony offender.

