Llano County Jail bookings for the period of July 30-Aug. 6, 2018

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of July 30-Aug. 6, 2018, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Mary Whitaker Boyd, 55, of Llano was arrested Aug. 2: Bond insufficient.

Christopher Thomas Byrnes, 75, of Llano was arrested Aug. 1: liquor violation. Released Aug. 2 to see a judge.

Estaphan Esposito, 24, of Burnet, was arrested Aug. 5: liquor violation. Released same day to see a judge.

Lori Svoboda Felsing, 51, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 1: liquor violation. Released same day to see a judge.

Octavio Flores-Gomez, 30, of Kingsland was arrested July 31: driving while intoxicated.

Mary Freeman, 33, was arrested July 26: child endangerment-criminal negligence, liquor violation. Released July 30 on $5,000 bond.

Bryan Irwin Gantt, 42, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested July 31: theft of service.

James Glen Gantt, 47, of Sunrise Beach Village was arrested July 30: motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $4,000 bond.

Jacob Patrick Grazioli, 28, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 30: possession of controlled substance, terroristic threat of family/household, resisting arrest/search/transport, evading arrest/detention, liquor violation, failure to appear-criminal trespass.

Anthony Joseph Green, 33, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 2: motion to revoke-child endangerment.

Brent Dewayne Greenwood, 18, of Llano was arrested Aug. 5: traffic offenses, failure to appear/bail jumping, violation of promise to appear.

Anthony Wayne Martinez, 43, of Kingsland was arrested July 31: attempting to commit sexual assault.

David Lee Newberg, 36, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 1: driving with invalid license.

Chase Frazier Parker Jr., 28, of Kingsland was arrested July 30: burglary of habitation, assault of family/household member.

Martin Anthony Perez, 25, of Llano was arrested Aug. 1: driving with invalid license, health and safety violation, speeding, violation of promise to appear.

Trevor James Pollard, 25, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 3: unauthorized use of vehicle.

John Joseph Sanderford, 27, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 4: liquor violation, crimes against person.