Human skull found in Lake Buchanan; DPS dive team searching water

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BUCHANAN DAM — A Texas Department of Public Safety dive team is searching a portion of Lake Buchanan on Aug. 9 after a human skull was found the previous night.

The Llano County Sheriff’s Office released a statement that a resident in the 600 block of Pebble Drive in Buchanan Dam reported what they believed to be a human skull along the water’s edge. Llano County deputies and investigators responded to the area along with a Texas Ranger to investigate.

A skull was recovered, and the area was secured until daylight Aug. 9.

The dive team arrived at the location at about noon Aug. 9 and began searching for more evidence as investigators interviewed several residents in the area.

The investigation in ongoing.

