BACK TO SCHOOL: Everything you need to know if your student attends Kingsland School

FROM STAFF REPORTS

KINGSLAND — The Kingsland School Lakers are headed back to class on Monday, Aug. 20.

If you’re unfamiliar with Kingsland School, it’s a public charter school with classes from kindergarten through eighth grade that serves students in Burnet and Llano counties. As a public charter school, there is no admission to attend.

The campus is located at 136 Real St. This will mark the start of Kingsland School’s third year.

This year, the campus is expanding as Orenda Education, which operates Kingsland School, purchased the Kingsland Plaza, 2112 RR 1431. The property sits adjacent to the current school. Crews are renovating about 8,000 square feet of the plaza for fifth- through eighth-grade classrooms, science and art classrooms, a principal’s office, lobby, and reception. Plans are to have the work competed by the first day of school.

Classes start at 7:45 a.m. and let out at 2:50 p.m.

Parents still have a few days left to buy school supplies. You can find the lists at kingslandschooltx.org.

Meet the Teacher is 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 30.

Kingsland School accepts enrollment applications throughout the year, but open enrollment for the next school year is held during the month of January. After the open enrollment period, students can be placed if space if available; otherwise, they go on a wait list.

Go to kingslandschooltx.org or call (325) 388-0020 for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com