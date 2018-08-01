Man wrestles for Burnet County deputy’s gun during mental health transport attempt

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MARBLE FALLS — A Burnet County sheriff’s deputy was able to subdue a suspect who went for the officer’s firearm after striking him.

The deputy had responded to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Marble Falls in the 800 block of Texas 71 at about 12:35 a.m. Tuesday, July 31, for a mental health transport. When the deputy arrived, a Bluebonnet Trails professional met him and advised the deputy that a 36-year-old man displaying erratic and delusional behavior “needed to be emergency-detained based on his behavior,” according to a probable cause affidavit.

The man attempted to leave the hospital while officials were completing paperwork. The deputy approached the suspect, who then “approached (the deputy) in an aggressive manner asking where the exit was,” according to the affidavit.

The deputy placed his hand on the man’s chest to prevent the suspect from getting any closer and told the man he could’t leave and that he was being detained for mental health purposes. The deputy also called for additional officers based on the suspect’s body language and demeanor, the affidavit stated.

When the deputy asked the suspect to place his hands behind his back, the man refused, and the deputy attempted to put the man’s hands behind his back. As the deputy was doing this, the suspect struck the officer’s face, breaking the law enforcement officer’s glasses.

After several warnings to the man, the deputy attempted to subdue him with a TASER, but the suspect blocked the TASER with clothing, according to the affidavit.

The deputy was able to reload the device and again ordered the suspect to lie on the ground, which the man finally did. After the deputy handcuffed the man and was helping him off the ground, the suspect went for the deputy’s gun, grabbing the weapon’s holster. The deputy forced the man against the wall, putting his body between the suspect and the firearm.

Steven Ray McKinney was charged with second-degree felony assault of a peace officer, a state jail felony attempt to take a weapon from an office, and misdemeanor resisting arrest/search/or transport. He was booked into the Burnet County Jail, where he remained as of Aug. 1.

