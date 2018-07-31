Granite Shoals officer, military veteran promoted to sergeant

FROM STAFF REPORTS

GRANITE SHOALS — Avery and Ayden Ortis finally got to stick it to their father, John Ortis. It’s not something you often get to do to your dad if he also happens to be a Granite Shoals police officer.

However, on July 24, with many eyes watching them, the two did just that as they pinned their father’s new badge on him after he was promoted to the rank of sergeant.

It was part of a ceremony at Granite Shoals City Hall.

Ortis joined the Granite Shoals Police Department in October 2011. A veteran of the U.S. Marines and Army, Ortis holds several instructor certifications in addition to specialized training in narcotics and tactical operations.

Along with Avery and Ayden, Ortis’s wife, Samantha, attended the ceremony.

Granite Shoals Police Chief Gary Boshears described Ortis as an officer who embodies the department’s values and leadership goals. The chief also thanked city leaders for their continued support of the police department.

The newly promoted sergeant said it is an honor to be trusted with the responsibility that comes with the promotion.

