Llano residents still using too much water under Stage 3 restrictions; city issues reminder

FROM STAFF REPORTS

LLANO — City officials are asking Llano residents to double down on their water conservation efforts after entering Stage 3 restrictions in early July.

Under Stage 3, daily water usage should be down to 800,000 gallons, but, according to a city of Llano media release, daily usage is at about 1 million gallons.

Stage 3 watering restrictions limit landscape watering to twice a week by hand-held hose, faucet-filled bucket, or drip-irrigation system. The use of hose-end sprinklers and permanently installed sprinkler systems is limited to once a week.

The days of the week people can water is based on their addresses.

For hand-held hose, faucet-filled bucket, or drip-irrigation system watering:

• people at even-numbered addresses can water on Thursday and/or Sunday;

• people at odd-numbered addresses can water on Wednesday and/or Saturday;

• and commercial, recreational, and multifamily residence customers can water on Tuesday and/or Friday.

Residents using hose-end sprinklers or sprinkler systems are limited to one day a week.

• Addresses ending with a 0, 2, or 4 can water on Sunday.

• Addresses ending with a 1 or 3 can water on Saturday.

• Addresses ending with a 6 or 8 can water on Thursday.

• Addresses ending with a 5, 7, or 9 can water on Wednesday.

• Commercial and multifamily residence customers with even-numbered addresses can water on Tuesday, while those with odd-numbered address can water on Friday.

Go to cityofllano.com for more information.

