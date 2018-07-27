Could it be? Rain and low 90s in the forecast for early next week

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BURNET — Hold onto your hats: There’s a chance for rain early next week, and temperatures could dip into the low 90s in the Highland Lakes.

Of course, that could all change in a day or two, but the National Weather Service is forecasting a 20 percent chance of rain Monday, July 30, increasing to 40 percent overnight into Tuesday before lessening to about 20 percent on Wednesday.

Rain chances evaporate after that, but the mild cool front could bring highs down to 92 on Tuesday before they climb slightly to 95 and 96 the next two days.

Between now and then, however, the area can expect highs to hover around 100 degrees, possibly falling to the upper 90s on Sunday and Monday.

