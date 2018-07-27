Authorities remove boys from Bertram-area residential facility under investigation

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BERTRAM — After a two-week investigation, state and local law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant July 25 at a Bertram-area facility that claimed to be a residential home for troubled boys.

“Information and evidence uncovered during the execution of the search warrant led to the issuance of emergency orders for the removal of all eight juvenile male residents from The Joshua Home,” according to a media release from the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office.

The boys range in age from 10 to 17 years old.

Child Protective Services has taken temporary custody of the youths until they can be reunited with their parents, who all live out of state.

According to the news release, state and local law enforcement agencies began investing The Joshua Home, which is affiliated with The Joshua Home Ministries, a nonprofit organization, after a string of allegations arose about the Bertram facility. These allegations include human trafficking, abuse, neglect, fraud, labor violations, and licensing violations.

On July 25, Burnet County Sheriff’s Office investigators, Texas Rangers, and Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations and Highway Patrol conducted a search of The Joshua Home, located in the 2500 block of FM 243 west near Bertram.

Several other state and local agencies also assisted in investigative, support, or advisory roles.

The investigation is still underway. Burnet County Sheriff’s Office investigators are asking anyone with information about The Joshua Home, The Joshua Home Ministries, Joshua Home Lawn Care, Joshua Home Movers, or JJW Home Services to contact the sheriff’s office at (512) 756-8080 or cidadmin@burnetsheriff.com.

The Joshua Home is not affiliated with His Joshua House, a faith-based drug and alcohol recovery facility in Kingsland.

