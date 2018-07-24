Margaret Love Rogers, 73, of Cottonwood Shores died July 10, 2018

Margaret Love Rogers, 73, peacefully passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2018, after a short illness. She was in her home in Cottonwood Shores, Texas, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on Nov. 8, 1944, to Dorothy Sue Love and John Gunther.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, John Gunther; and daughter Heather Rogers Vaughn. Those left to honor her memory are her daughters Syntha Rogers and Angela Robinson; son-in-law Mickeal Brooks; and six grandchildren.

A memorial service is pending. Email Elaine Lewis at elflewis1944@gmail.com for details.