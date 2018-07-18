Llano City Council has open spot after resignation of alderwoman

FROM STAFF REPORTS

LLANO — Llano City Council has a vacancy after the resignation of one of its members, and the city is taking applications for the position.

Alderwoman Kathryn Stephenson submitted her resignation letter to the council during its July 16 meeting. Stephenson, who was appointed in 2017 to fill an unexpired term and won re-election this past May, stated in the letter that she and her husband are moving to Fredericksburg. Since Stephenson will no longer be a resident of Llano, she can longer serve on the council.

“It is with heavy heart that I tender my resignation from my position on the council,” Stephenson wrote.

The council will appoint someone to fill the vacancy through May 2019. The person could choose to run in 2019 for the full term.

Interested Llano residents can apply for the position through the city’s website at cityofllano.com or contact City Secretary Toni Milam at (325) 247-4158 ext. 107 or tmilam@cityofllano.com for more information.

The council will review the applications during the upcoming Aug. 6 meeting.

“I am thankful for my time on the council, and I hope for the best for all of you as you serve in this important role,” Stephenson wrote in her letter.

